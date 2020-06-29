Specialized issues stop-ride for Sirrus models amid safety concerns
By Cycling News
The stop-ride notice relates to crankset issues on certain 2019 and 2020 Sirrus and Sirrus X models
Bicycle manufacturer Specialized has issued a safety notice that affects certain models of its Sirrus and Sirrus X hybrid bikes that were manufactured between 2019 and 2020.
The issue relates to the installation of the crankset and affects all bikes that are specced with two-piece cranksets that use pinch bolts to secure the left-side crankarm to the crank spindle. Bikes that use a square taper crankset are unaffected by the issue.
Specialized expects that the resolution to the issue should be a quick and simple fix. Currently Specialized is working on establishing a process that is also in line with any current government restrictions to address all affected bikes. The American company will provide a further update within a week regarding the next steps.
Specialized has also asked retailers to stop selling the potentially affected models until the issue has been rectified.
The stop-ride notice affects the following Specialized Sirrus models:
- Sirrus Sport (incl. EQ and Step-Through versions) (2019)
- Sirrus X Comp Carbon (2019)
- Sirrus 3.0 (2020)
- Sirrus 4.0 (2020)
- Sirrus X 3.0 (2020)
- Sirrus X 4.0 (2020)
- Sirrus X 5.0 (2020)
Affected bikes can be identified by referencing the family name which is found on the frame's top tube near the handlebars (fig. 1). The model name is written on the seat stays (fig. 2) near the seat tube. Only Sirrus models with two-piece cranksets are included in the stop-ride notice, this component can be identified in Fig. 3 and Fig. 4. Specialized advises that if you have any doubts about whether your bike is affected that you should stop riding it and visit your local authorised Specialized retailer or contact the Specialized rider care helpline.
