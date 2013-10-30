Specialized Racing team signs Kate Courtney

Image 1 of 3 Kate Courtney representing the US at the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in South Africa (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 2 of 3 Kate Courtney (Whole Athlete / Specialized) (Image credit: Specialized) Image 3 of 3 US junior national champion Kate Courtney triumphs at the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team)

The Specialized Racing elite cross country mountain bike team has signed Kate Courtney to its roster for 2014. The US junior national champion will make the leap to her new team at the same time that she moves into the under 23 ranks.

A lifelong cyclist, Courtney began dedicating herself to racing in the NICA high school league where she joined her school's team and started achieving success almost immediately. This year, she won the Mont-Sainte-Anne junior World Cup and finished sixth at the recent world championships in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

"I am honored and excited to be joining the Specialized Racing family," said Courtney.

"My relationship with Specialized started when I got my first red Specialized mountain bike at age eight. Since then, I have always been on a Specialized bike. With the support of this team behind me, I hope to take my racing to the next level as I transition into the U23 category."

Courtney makes the move from the Whole Athlete-Specialized Racing team.

Having just won the 2013 collegiate Division 1 cross country and short track titles for Stanford University this past weekend, next year is shaping up to be even better for the young star.

Tyler Frasca from Specialized's Sports Marketing said. "We're extremely excited to work with Kate. Her positive attitude and determination on and off the bike made her the girl to beat in 2013, and we're confident that offering her the best support and equipment will help her carry that momentum into a successful career in racing."