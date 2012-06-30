Image 1 of 2 Kate Courtney (Whole Athlete/Specialized) in the lead in Windham (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team) Image 2 of 2 The junior women's podium in Windham (Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team)

The junior women's World Cup Challenge race in Windham, New York, was a competition between the two best climbers - Kate Courtney (US National Team) and Canadian champion Frederique Trudel (Team Canada), the winner at Mont-Ste-Anne, Quebec, a week earlier.

Both riders pulled away from third placed Amber Johnston (New Zealand) on the first climb of the three lap race. Courtney then pulled away on lap two to win by nearly a minute and a half, while Trudel managed to hold off Johnston by a few seconds to take second.

