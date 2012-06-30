Trending

Courtney strikes in dominant performance in Windham

Trudel, Johnston fight it out for the podium

Kate Courtney (Whole Athlete/Specialized) in the lead in Windham

(Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team)
The junior women's podium in Windham

(Image credit: Whole Athlete - Specialized Cycling Team)

The junior women's World Cup Challenge race in Windham, New York, was a competition between the two best climbers - Kate Courtney (US  National Team) and Canadian champion Frederique Trudel (Team Canada), the winner at Mont-Ste-Anne, Quebec, a week earlier.

Both riders pulled away from third placed Amber Johnston (New Zealand) on the first climb of the three lap race. Courtney then pulled away on lap two to win by nearly a minute and a half, while Trudel managed to hold off Johnston by a few seconds to take second.

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Courtney (USA) United States of America1:06:48
2Frederique Trudel (Can) Canada0:01:25
3Amber Johnston (NZl) New Zealand0:01:27
4Grace Alexander (USA) United States of America0:01:48
5Shayna Powless (USA) United States of America0:03:14
6Britt van den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands0:05:17
7Samantha Hope (NZl) New Zealand0:05:33
8Rachel Pageau (Can) Canada0:06:58
9Kaylee Blevins (USA) United States of America0:07:14
10Andrea Fuentes (Mex) Mexico0:11:42
11Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Argentina0:12:19
12Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) Canada0:12:20
13Gabrielle April (Can) Canada0:17:16
14Irene Lizbeth Flores (Mex) Mexico-1Lap

