Courtney strikes in dominant performance in Windham
Trudel, Johnston fight it out for the podium
The junior women's World Cup Challenge race in Windham, New York, was a competition between the two best climbers - Kate Courtney (US National Team) and Canadian champion Frederique Trudel (Team Canada), the winner at Mont-Ste-Anne, Quebec, a week earlier.
Both riders pulled away from third placed Amber Johnston (New Zealand) on the first climb of the three lap race. Courtney then pulled away on lap two to win by nearly a minute and a half, while Trudel managed to hold off Johnston by a few seconds to take second.
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Courtney (USA) United States of America
|1:06:48
|2
|Frederique Trudel (Can) Canada
|0:01:25
|3
|Amber Johnston (NZl) New Zealand
|0:01:27
|4
|Grace Alexander (USA) United States of America
|0:01:48
|5
|Shayna Powless (USA) United States of America
|0:03:14
|6
|Britt van den Boogert (Ned) Netherlands
|0:05:17
|7
|Samantha Hope (NZl) New Zealand
|0:05:33
|8
|Rachel Pageau (Can) Canada
|0:06:58
|9
|Kaylee Blevins (USA) United States of America
|0:07:14
|10
|Andrea Fuentes (Mex) Mexico
|0:11:42
|11
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (Arg) Argentina
|0:12:19
|12
|Frédérique Larose-Gingras (Can) Canada
|0:12:20
|13
|Gabrielle April (Can) Canada
|0:17:16
|14
|Irene Lizbeth Flores (Mex) Mexico
|-1Lap
