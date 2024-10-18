Specialized offers free tune-ups on any bike to mark its fiftieth year

First of a series of events targets making a million bikes rideable again

Specialized has launched a day of free bike tune-ups on Saturday, 26 October 2024, with the aim of getting a million unused bikes back to rideable condition by the end of 2025. It’s not limited to Specialized bikes and you can bring bikes from any brand in for a once-over

In addition to its free tune-ups, there’s a discount available on larger repairs booked for a future date and Specialized will offer a free helmet for children.

