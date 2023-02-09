Is this the new double diamond? Specialized is experimenting with a radical new frame design, patents suggest

Specialized recently published a patent outlining a new and pretty radical-looking frame design which has been analysed by Wheelbased (opens in new tab) The frame design incorporates what they call a 'strut' and sees a section of the lower seat tube removed.

Specialized has a history of design innovation. Some memorable examples from the last decade or so include early iterations of the Shiv time trial bike which used an integrated nose cone and was banned by the UCI. The now discontinued Venge aero road bike also showcased a dramatic departure from previously accepted road bike design, while more recently the new Diverge STR has featured the brand's Future Shock suspension technology on both the front and rear of the bike.

The lower seat tube is no more in the new design (Image credit: Specialized )

This patent has not been granted yet and was published on the second of January 2023, though it was filed on the 12th of July 2021.

Deciphering the lengthy and complex jargon laid out in the patent, it seems Specialized believes that removing the lower portion of the seat tube and incorporating a 'strut brace' to join the seat tube and down tube together can increase deflection with the goal of improving ride comfort with compromising the ride quality.

"As reflected in the test results, the main frame 18 produced 172% greater vertical deflection and 75% greater horizontal deflection at the seat during the vertical stiffness test compared to the conventional frame. By increasing the vertical deflection at a greater rate than the horizontal deflection, ride comfort is increased without substantially increasing the rearward saddle tilt.

"The horizontal stiffness test showed a decrease of 24% in the horizontal deflection for the main frame 18 compared to the conventional frame, which does not substantially impact the ride characteristics (e.g., handling, force transfer, etc.), but it provides evidence that the frame design works well to handle the loads/stresses applied during the horizontal stiffness test, which is believed to correlate to real-world riding."

A look from the non drive side highlights the radical design, bottle cage mounts are still incorporated though. (Image credit: Specialized )

Alternate frame designs that move away from the traditional 'double diamond' model are not uncommon and every so often a radical new design will crop up.

This frame may never make it to market. It seems logical this design would be used on a gravel or endurance-focused frame rather than a road race bike.

We would speculate that perhaps this was an idea that was explored alongside the new rear FutureShock design whilst Specialized was developing the Diverge STR. One thing is for sure though, if it materialises, you won't be able to run more than a single ring up front.