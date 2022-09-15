Spanish women's teams could face minimum salary requirements in 2023

All eight Women's Continental Teams registered in Spain could face minimum salary requirements of €965 monthly, plus mandatory team sizes, staffing and infrastructure regulations in 2023.

The Royal Spanish Cycling Federation (RFEC) could request these teams to register under the nation's Social Security and Minimum Interprofessional Salary.

The UCI currently enforces a minimum salary requirement for the top-tier Women's WorldTeams, which was implemented at the start of the 2020 season.

This year, the minimum salary for the 14 top-tier teams is €27,500 (employed) and €45,100 (self-employed). From 2023 onward, this minimum salary will correspond to the minimum wage defined by second-tier men's Pro Teams.

There are currently no minimum salary requirements for the 49 second-tier Women's Continental Women's Teams that are registered with the UCI and compete on the UCI's International Calendar. Many teams have smaller budgets and do not provide a salary or stipend. However, some second-tier teams pay their riders a salary.

Currently there is one Spanish Women’s WorldTeam: Movistar. There are eight Women’s Continental Teams that are registered in Spain: Bizkaia-Durango, Eneicat-RBH-Global, Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi, Massi Tactic, Río Miera-Cantabria Deporte, Soltec, Sopela and Farto-BTC.

The Royal Spanish Cycling Federation (RFEC) could require that all eight Women's Continental Teams register with the Social Security (SS) and provide a Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI) of €965 monthly, according to a report in the Spanish news outlet Ciclo21 (opens in new tab).

A Minimum Interprofessional Salary (SMI) is the minimum remuneration a company is obliged to pay its employees for the work they have performed during a given period.

In addition, the RFEC could mandate that the eight Women's Continental Teams have staff between 8-16, including a director, assistant staff members, and a team doctor. A team of 12 riders and staff would therefore need to be able to provide salaries of up to €11,580 monthly.

Teams would also be required to have a team bus or motorhome, three passenger vehicles, a van and necessary equipment, gear and clothing with which to compete.

The RFEC intends to appoint an auditing company to ensure such requirements have been adhered to. Teams looking to apply for a licence must do so by November 10 with a budget and a report that guarantees the team meets all stipulated requirements.

Some teams have noted that it could be a financial strain to meet the new requirements, while others have said it's a step in the right direction.

The heightened financial requirements mean that some teams could look to apply for licences outside of Spain.

Cyclingnews has requested additional details from the Spanish Cycling Federation.