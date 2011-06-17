Soler improving slightly but still in induced coma

Juan Mauricio Soler (Movistar Team) won stage 2 and pulled on the yellow jersey (Image credit: Sirotti)

Mauricio Soler is improving but remains in an induced coma in the intensive care unit, Team Movistar has reported. “The news today is good,” team doctor Alfred Zuniga said on the team's website.“Mauricio is still at the ICU and his progress is being favourable.”

"The cerebral edema, which is the most worrying thing, has gone through a slight improvement and that's why we have to stay optimistic, even though we have to keep reservations because recovery in such processes is unpredictable. The 48-72 hours following the accident are crucial, but he has gotten over the first hours, which are even more critical.”

The doctor noted that the Colombian had suffered multiple other injuries and fractures, “but the thing the doctors are more focused on now is the edema. He's being cared for by the best of hands and the attention from all people working at the Hospital St. Gallen is phenomenal."

Baden Cooke, of Saxo Bank-SunGard, had previously tweeted that he was riding behind Soler when he crashed on the sixth stage of the Tour de Suisse, calling the incident “truly sickening”.

He told the AP that Soler hit a raised curb and fell into a spectator before smashing into a fence.

The rider “had no time to brake at all” before hitting the curb and flying into a fence about two feet away. “The fence did not move at all so Soler took the full impact,” Cooke said.