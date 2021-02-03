Smith optics for AG2R Citroën

American cycling optic specialist, Smith, has announced it will be supplying the AG2R Citroën team with its best cycling sunglasses.

Smith will become the official eyewear supplier to AG2R Citroën for the 2021-2022 seasons. The French team is keenly anticipating its new Smith optics.

“We are very pleased to open a new chapter in our history with an internationally renowned eyewear brand like Smith who has a great deal of experience in the field of skiing, and in recent years, the cycling market too. We are convinced that our riders will be happy with the technicality and quality of products provided,” said Vincent Lavenu, AG2R Citroën manager.

With riders such as Greg Van Avermaet (Belgium), Bob Jungels (Luxembourg), Benoit Cosnefrov (France), and Larry Warbasse (US), AG2R Citroën is expected to give a good account of itself this season.

MAG to provide the AG2R Citroën swag

To help keep their eyes protected from reflection and debris, whilst also enhancing situational awareness, AG2R Citroën’s riders will be wearing the Shift MAG. This is a new development within the Smith optics range.

The Shift MAG is a visor-type riding optic with a unisex frame. The slim structure makes for a seamless fit and houses a generous lens surface, featuring Smith’s ChromaPop technology, which enhances natural colour.

For professional road riders, eyewear is not only a question of form, but also of function. Having optics that create the greatest clarity when riding at high intensity, helps with awareness when there is a risk of traffic or road debris.

AG2R Citroën riders will also benefit from the MAG’s magnetic fitment technology, which allows easy swapping of lenses. Beyond the MAG, expect to also see AG2R Citroën riders in Smith’s Wildcat, Attack MAG MTB and Flywheel sunglasses.

For casual wear off the bike, Smith will be supplying the team with a selection of all its lifestyle models, including the new Contour and iconic Lowdown 2 frames.