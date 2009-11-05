Skyter World Team confirm 2010 roster

Trixi Worrack is one of the "Speed Queens" that Skyter hope will bring them success in 2010. (Image credit: WomensCycling.net)

Germany's Skyter World Team today announced their full 14-rider roster for the 2010 season. The women's professional team, formerly known as Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung, will include 10 German and four international riders. It was also announced that the squad will also carry the nickname of "Speed Queens" through 2010.

With five riders departing at the end of the 2009, the team have recruited a host of new talent. The signatures of Australia's Tiffany Cromwell, Swiss Jennifer Hohl and Olympic Champion Nicole Cooke were all confirmed by the team last month. The trio will be joined German newcomers Angela Hennig and Tina Liebig.

The quintet will form part of a formidable squad that also includes American Amber Neben and German riders Charlotte Becker, Trixi Worrack, Marlen Jöhrend, Romy Kasper, Eva Lutz, Madeleine Sandig, Stephanie Pohl and Bianca Purath.

The team achieved 17 victories and a further 37 podium appearances in 2009. The squad, which will continue to be based from Nürnberg, Germany, said today that they were confident that their new signings would contribute to ongoing success next year.

"With international stars Cooke, Hohl and Neben joining forces with our top German riders, we emphasize this claim and will ride next year for victories," said manager Herbert Oppelt. "We are confident the Speed Queens will achieve a great deal of success for our main sponsor, Skyter. The region of Nürnberg will also be successfully represented."

Skyter World Team roster for 2010 Charlotte Becker (Germany) Nicole Cooke (Great Britain) Tiffany Cromwell (Australia) Angela Hennig (Germany) Jennifer Hohl (Switzerland) Marlen Jöhrend (Germany) Romy Kasper (Germany) Tina Liebig (Germany) Eva Lutz (Germany) Amber Neben (United States Of America) Stephanie Pohl (Germany) Bianca Purath (Germany) Madeleine Sandig (Germany) Trixi Worrack (Germany)

Riders leaving the team at the end of the 2009 season Regina Schleicher (Germany) Christina Becker (Germany) Lisa Brennauer (Germany) Marie Lindberg (Sweden) Suzanne de Goede (Netherlands)



