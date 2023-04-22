Skylar Schneider secures road race gold at Pan American Championships
Canada's Alison Jackson takes silver, Chile's Catalina Anais Soto bronze in Panama
Skylar Schneider earned the gold medal for the United States in the women's road race at the Pan American Road Continental Championships in Panama on Saturday.
Schneider formed part of a five-rider team that also included Kaia Schmid, Zoe Ta-Perez, Lauren Stephens and Amber Neben.
Neben had already earned a gold medal for Team USA in the women's time trial held on Tuesday and went on to finish 50th in the road race after supporting Schneider to the win.
Schneider won the bunch sprint in the elite women's 102km road race held across seven laps of a circuit in Panama City.
She out-sprinted Canada's Alison Jackson, who earned the bronze medal in the time trial earlier in the week and won Paris-Roubaix also in April.
Chile's Catalina Anais Soto earned the bronze medal after finishing third in the sprint.
The Continental Championships is an important qualifier for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.
There are only 88 places for the men's and women's road races, and allocations are based on the UCI Road World Ranking by nations for the year before the Olympic Games.
Schneider came into the Pan American Road Continental Championships is promising form after winning the final stage 4 and stage 5 at the Redlands Bicycle Classic.
Skyler Schneider de Estados Unidos 🇺🇸 se queda con el primer lugar 🥇 y clasificación a Paris 2024 en el Panamericano de Ciclismo Ruta en Panamá 🇵🇦 🥇 Skyler Schneider 🇺🇸 🥈 Alison Jackson 🇨🇦 🥉 Catalina Soto 🇨🇱 pic.twitter.com/y76B4gH0MdApril 22, 2023
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
