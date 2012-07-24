Sir Chris Hoy selected to carry flag at Olympic Games opening ceremony

Image 1 of 5 Jason Kenny, Jamie Staff and Chris Hoy celebrate team sprint gold at the 2008 Beijing Olympics (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 5 Sir Chris Hoy (GBR) on his way to Keirin victory (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 5 Chris Hoy modelling the Team GB cycling kit for the London 2012 Olympics (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 4 of 5 Sir Chris Hoy back to his best on the final day in Melbourne (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 2012 Tour de France champion Bradley Wiggins (Sky) with the winner's trophy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

It won’t be the first time Sir Chris Hoy has carried the flag of Great Britain at the Olympic Games. Hoy was chosen to carry the flag for his nation at the closing ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The decision to bear the flag at the completion of the last Games was heavily based around impressive tally of three gold medals (team sprint, keirin and sprint).

This year however, Hoy will carry the flag as Great Britain is announced and led into the stadium during the opening ceremony. His selection was based around a vote by his fellow Olympians – all 542 of them.

“To lead out your team at a home Olympics is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity and one that I can't wait to experience in just a few days' time,” said Hoy.

The announcement will hopefully ease the pain of not being able to defend his Olympic sprint title – a position that was passed onto his countryman Jason Kenny. Hoy will be present to defend his team sprint and keirin titles in his fourth Games.

“To have Chris carry the flag on behalf of Great Britain is another milestone in the success of cycling in Britain,” said President of British Cycling, Brian Cookson.

Hoy proud of what his former teammate has achieved

Chris Hoy knows all about being put in the public spotlight and while his former track teammate is already big in the cycling world, he predicts that things will change dramatically since Bradley Wiggins’ Tour victory.

“In the cycling world, he was already a superstar, he is accustomed to it much attention. I think the real change comes to him in Britain, as he walks down the street. His life will change drastically, but I'm sure Bradley thus can handle it,” said Hoy.

Hoy was knighted in 2009 for his service to the sport following his Olympic success in Beijing. There has been little suggestion the same will happen to Wiggins but Hoy and the British team are proud to see just how far he come.

“I have known Bradley since he was 16 and watched him grow in each part of the sport. During the tour he has ridden perfectly for three weeks in the toughest conditions. Within the British cycling camp, we are still amazed by what he has accomplished,” said Hoy.

