Hoy passed over for Kenny in Olympic men's sprint

The race schedule for Great Britain's Olympic track cycling team was announced today, and the biggest surprise in the roster is the absence of Sir Chris Hoy in the individual sprint. Jason Kenny has been selected for the event instead.

Both riders together with Philip Hinds will compete in the team sprint, while Hoy will focus on the keirin as his sole individual event.

Hoy won gold medals in all three men's sprint events in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, while Kenny claimed the silver medal in the sprint there. However, the rules were changed in between and only one rider from each country is allowed to contest the individual sprint.

"Both Chris and Jason are on great form and that made it a difficult choice but we have decided to select Jason to contest the sprint and Chris will concentrate on the Keirin. We believe this gives us the strongest team possible going into the Games," said British Cycling Performance Director Dave Brailsford.

Hoy gave his support to his younger compatriot despite his disappointment in not being able to attempt to repeat his sweep of the Beijing Games. "Jason thoroughly deserves this opportunity and has a great chance of success in the sprint. I'm now focussed entirely on the Keirin and Team Sprint and my goals for these two events haven't changed."

Kenny will be up against Frenchman Gregory Baugé, who regained his status as world champion this year after being stripped of his 2011 title due to whereabouts violations. Kenny was given the 2011 sprint title following that ruling.

Track cycling team of Great Britain

Men's team sprint: Philip Hindes, Sir Chris Hoy, Jason Kenny, (reserve - Ross Edgar)

Women's team sprint: Victoria Pendleton, Jess Varnish, (reserve - Becky James)

Men's team pursuit: Steven Burke, Ed Clancy, Pete Kennaugh, Andrew Tennant, Geraint Thomas

Women's team pursuit: Wendy Houvenaghel, Dani King, Joanna Rowsell, Laura Trott

Men's sprint: Jason Kenny

Women's sprint: Victoria Pendleton

Men's keirin: Sir Chris Hoy

Women's keirin: Victoria Pendleton

Men's omnium: Ed Clancy

Women's omnium: Laura Trott