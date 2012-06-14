Video: Sir Chris Hoy on Olympic selection

Image 1 of 3 Chris Hoy modelling the Team GB cycling kit for the London 2012 Olympics (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 2 of 3 by :: Mokhriz Aziz | Cycling Asia (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 3 Sir Chris Hoy (GBR) in the world champion jersey (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy has stated that he is unconcerned about having to wait to find out whether he will be given the opportunity to defend his individual sprint title at the London 2012 Olympics in August, despite saying that he might not know the decision until 48 hours before the race.

Hoy is vying with Jason Kenny for the sole spot for that discipline and the younger man has strong claims to edge out the veteran Scotsman, having defeated him in the semi-finals of the Track World Championships in Melbourne in April.

Speaking at a press conference at the Manchester Velodrome, where Britain’s track team for the Games was formally announced, Hoy said that he was simply focussing on his training.

“In some ways not knowing is tough but training has to be the main focus,” he said.

“Whether it’s me or Jason Kenny – either of us will do a great job. It isn’t weighing on my mind as you have to stay focussed on the here and now. It might not be until 48 hours before the race that we find out, but I would think we might know a bit sooner. But ultimately it’s about the overall medal count for the team, not individual glory.”

Hoy had earlier been described by British Cycling Performance Director David Brailsford as “the living epitome of all Olympic ideals”, and having been outspoken against the inclusion of former doping offenders in the British team it was only a matter of time before he was asked about the inclusion on the road team long list of David Millar.

“I’m comfortable with his selection because he is eligible,” Hoy said. “My stance has always been more about the future of drugs in sport and safeguarding against it. What we don’t want is an athlete preparing for Rio and thinking “is it worth it?” So it’s about the future, not about individuals at this Games and the past.”

Hoy was also asked whether at any time in the last four years he doubted his ability to qualify for another Olympics at the age of 36.

“It’s been highs and lows,” he said. “Any question as to whether you can do it inspires you to new challenges. I’ve never thought I couldn’t do it. I’m excited by the prospect. I think it’s the strongest squad we’ve ever had.”

Great Britain Track Squad for London 2012 Olympics (Sprint):

Philip Hindes

Chris Hoy

Jason Kenny

Victoria Pendleton

Jessica Varnish

Great Britain Track Squad for London 2012 Olympics (Endurance):

Steven Burke

Edward Clancy

Wendy Houvenaghel

Peter Kennaugh

Danielle King

Joanna Roswell

Andrew Tennant

Geraint Thomas

Laura Trott



