Sinkewitz challenges human growth hormone positives

Patrik Sinkewitz (ISD - Neri) after winning the Giro della Romagna. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Patrik Sinkewitz has sworn to fight the latest doping charges against him, saying he feels unfairly treated. The German also questioned the results of the tests, although he acknowledged that fighting the establishment would cost not just time but also a lot of money.

The UCI said that Sinkewitz tested positive for human growth hormone, the first cyclist to do so, in March. The B sample was also positive. Sinkewitz has denied using HGH or any illegal substance.

A “recognised Italian scientist”, whose name he did not release, reviewed the process and has confirmed the cyclist's suspicions, he said on his personal website.

“No substance was found in my body. Instead this deals with one single blood value. This value has never before been detected in me, established in me or analysed. There is therefore nothing to compare this value to.”

The test for HGH is “used only by the UCI,” and experts have told him that the blood value which was found in his sample and ruled positive “is not at all unusual and can have a natural source,” Sinkewitz added.

He knows it won't be an easy fight. “I don't have my head in the clouds. I will continue to fight for fair treatment, but in light of my past, there won't be many people who really believe me,” Sinkewitz admitted.

“In addition, my fight has its limits. To present the substantiated scientific evidence will not only cost me much time, but will also entail an enormously high financial expenditure.”

But he will nevertheless fight. “I have nothing to lose! Whether I have something to win .... that remains to be seen.”