Sinkewitz B-sample confirms growth hormone

Patrik Sinkewitz (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) returned an adverse analytical finding for HGH. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

German Patrik Sinkewitz is facing a possible lifetime ban from the sport after doping authorities confirmed the presence of human growth hormone (HGH) in the B-sample taken at the GP Lugano on February 27.

The 30-year-old served a previous ban for testing positive for and admitting to having used synthetic testosterone prior to the 2007 Tour de France. He cooperated with authorities and was given a reduced suspension.

Sinkewitz denies having used growth hormone, however, although he acknowledged to Süddeutsche Zeitung that "I'm sure no one believes me".

He has already been suspended from the Farnese Vini team and provisionally by the UCI. It is now up to the German authorities to decide what his punishment will be.

The World Anti-Doping Agency's code allows for anywhere from eight years to a lifetime ban for a second doping offense.