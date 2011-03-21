Sinkewitz denies doping and wants his B sample tested

Patrik Sinkewitz (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) returned an adverse analytical finding for HGH. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Patrik Sinkewitz has denied doping, saying he was stunned to hear of his positive test for human growth hormone. However, many observers of the German cycling scene have said they were not surprise to hear of his positive doping test.

“I can only say that I have have definitely not used any banned substances,” Sinkewitz told the Süddeutsche Zeitung. “At first I thought it was a joke, but then I was given the news in writing.”

The 30-year-old said that he would ask to have his B-sample tested.

Sinkewitz could face a lifetime ban if found to have used the illegal substance. He was given a reduced one-year ban in 2007 after testing positive for testosterone.

His former attorney, Michael Lehner, who represented him in the earlier case, said that he had not yet heard from Sinkewitz. “I don't know if I would take this case. I don't want to pre-judge the athlete,” he told the SID news agency. “But if it is so, then I would be pretty disappointed.”

Lehner worked hard to get Sinkewitz a reduced sentence for co-operating with investigators, “and was personally very involved.” Even at that time, “we talked about how it is possible to return to cycling without doping,” he told the dpa press agency.

Rolf Aldag, sport director for HTC-Highroad, was a sport director for Team T-Mobile when Sinkewitz tested positive in 2007. The latest news “wasn't really surprising,” he said. “He just didn't understand. Perhaps the media should ask why for a long time there was no team willing to sign Sinkewitz after his doping violation.”

Hans-Michael Holczer, former manager of Team Gerolsteiner, never had Sinkewitz under contract, but has no good words for him. “I was not his friend and trusted him to do almost anything bad, but not so much stupidity at one time,” he told SID.