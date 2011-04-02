Sinkewitz says UCI falsely claimed substance found in his body

Patrik Sinkewitz (Farnese Vini-Neri Sottoli) returned an adverse analytical finding for HGH. (Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Patrik Sınkewitz continues to deny that he used Human Growth Hormone, and now has claimed that the International Cycling Union falsely told him that “a substance” had been found in his body, when that was not the case.

The UCI announced on March 18 that there was “an Adverse Analytical Finding of Recombinant Human Growth Hormone in a blood sample collected from him at an in-competition test carried out by Antidoping Switzerland, authorized by the UCI, at the GP di Lugano on 27 February 2011. “

On his personal website, Sinkewitz said that the UCI informed him of “a substance” which had been found. “This is not the truth. Instead, a blood value is being investigated.”

The 30-year-old said that “after the first shock, I have started my own investigations with the help of experts.” He hoped that the situation would be cleared up and “my innocence proved.”

Sinkewitz was the first cyclist to be suspended after returning an adverse analytical finding for HGH. He is facing a lifetime ban if found guilty, as he previously was banned for having used testosterone.