Silvia Perisco's super domestique pace stuns the field at the UAE Tour Women

Garcia dropped after feeling the effects of yesterday's crash while Niedermaier pleased and looks strong

JEBEL HAFEET UNITED ARAB EMIRATES FEBRUARY 08 Silvia Persico of Italy and UAE Team ADQ crosses the finish line during the 3rd UAE Tour Women Stage 3 a 152km stage from Al Ain Qasr Al Muwaiji to Jebel Hafeet 1031m UCIWWT on February 08 2025 in Jebel Hafeet United Arab Emirates Photo by Tim de WaeleGetty Images
Silvia Persico atop Jebel Hafeet on stage 3 of UAE Tour Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

As was expected, Silvia Persico lined up her teammate Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) perfectly for a win at the mountain stage of the UAE Tour Women 2025. 

Longo Borghini claimed the red jersey comfortably ahead of Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx – Protime), but it was Persico's pace and positioning which stunned a few riders. 

