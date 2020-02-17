Sidi unveils limited-edition Sixty Python shoes

Sidi's Sixty is celebrating six decades of road shoe success with a bold limited-edition product called the Python.

Based on its celebration shoe range which debuted late last year, it takes the advanced construction and carbon sole of the Sixty and adds a unique reptile print finish.

The material blend for this shoe is nearly as exotic as its pseudo-snakeskin finish. With an upper crafted from laser perforated TechPro microfiber, Sidi’s Sixty has excellent ventilation. Airflow management is also enhanced by the presence of a sole vent system, which is controlled by a slide mechanism.

Power transfer is outstanding too, thanks to a carbon-fibre sole, while overall comfort is enhanced by the Tecno-4 Plus securing dials. Sidi’s fastening system delivers a very even distribution of force when you tie-down this pair of ultra-lightweight road shoes, preventing fatigue cramps or hotspots during a long ride

Beyond the comfort and performance features of the Sixty, its unique selling point is the python print finish. And for those are potentially sensitive to the notion of real snakeskin being used, Sidi has most definitely not done that.

The snakeskin finish is delicately printed onto the Sixty limited-editions fabric finish. An interesting aspect of the marketing applied to this new Sidi Sixty Python, is that the Italian brand won’t confirm exactly how many it is going to produce.

Python pricing is similar to the current Sixty celebration edition shoe, at €339, although the Italian shoe brand remains uncommitted to confirming a weight number for its Sixty shoe range.