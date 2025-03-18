'I just need to fight and believe' – Elisa Balsamo motivated to conquer Milan-San Remo climbs and make Italian history

By published

Lidl-Trek rider hoping to make the final selection in San Remo to win first rebooted edition

CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Race winner Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl Trek reacts after the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Elisa Balsamo already has three wins to her name in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Just a few days on from her third Trofeo Alfredo Binda victory, Elisa Balsamo is hoping to make it two big wins in a week as she leads Lidl-Trek at the revamped Milan-San Remo Women, a race she predicts to be hard but not outside of her capabilities. 

Being the first women’s edition of the race in 20 years – six editions of the Primavera Rosa were run in the early 2000s – there are a lot of questions about what kind of riders might survive to contest the finish, but Balsamo hopes she can be one of them. 

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about womens cycling
NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 13 LR Jonas Rickaert of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck Rick Zabel of Germany and Team Israel Premier Tech Siebe Roesems of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck and Sebastien Grignard of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny lead the peloton during the 78th Danilith Nokere Koerse 2024 Mens Elite a 1881km one day race from Deinze to Nokere UCIWT on March 13 2024 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

How to watch Nokere Koerse 2025 – TV and streaming options, timings
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ competes during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

Elisa Longo Borghini hopes to animate on 'legendary roads' at first Milan-San Remo Women
NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 13 LR Jonas Rickaert of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck Rick Zabel of Germany and Team Israel Premier Tech Siebe Roesems of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck and Sebastien Grignard of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny lead the peloton during the 78th Danilith Nokere Koerse 2024 Mens Elite a 1881km one day race from Deinze to Nokere UCIWT on March 13 2024 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images

How to watch Nokere Koerse 2025 – TV and streaming options, timings
See more latest
Most Popular
NOKERE BELGIUM MARCH 13 LR Jonas Rickaert of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck Rick Zabel of Germany and Team Israel Premier Tech Siebe Roesems of Belgium and Team Alpecin Deceuninck and Sebastien Grignard of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny lead the peloton during the 78th Danilith Nokere Koerse 2024 Mens Elite a 1881km one day race from Deinze to Nokere UCIWT on March 13 2024 in Nokere Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
How to watch Nokere Koerse 2025 – TV and streaming options, timings
Belgian Cian Uijtdebroeks of Team Visma-Lease a Bike pictured at the start of the second stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race, a 189km race from Camaiore to Follonica, Italy, Tuesday 11 March 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Uijtdebroeks plagued by recurring 'numb legs' in Tirreno-Adriatico withdrawal
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ competes during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Elisa Longo Borghini hopes to animate on 'legendary roads' at first Milan-San Remo Women
Biniam Girmay
'Milan-San Remo is the Monument he dreams of the most' - Biniam Girmay set for return to racing at La Primavera
CITTIGLIO ITALY MARCH 16 Fem van Empel of Netherlands and Team Visma Lease a Bike competes in the breakaway during the 26th Trofeo Alfredo BindaComune di Cittiglio 2025 Womens Elite a 152km one day race from Luino to Cittiglio UCIWWT on March 16 2025 in Cittiglio Italy Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Fem van Empel recounts details of crash caused by spectator at Trofeo Binda
Rapha lightweight jacket
Rapha’s latest PFAS-Free Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex Jacket is even lighter than the old Shakedry
Tom Wieckowski measures the width of a road tyre
Forget 28mm, much wider tyres are coming
Kristen Faulkner
'100 percent healthy' - Olympic Champion Kristen Faulkner recovered from concussion and ready to start racing at Milan-San Remo
Van der Poel lit up the racing several times at Tirreno-Adriatico
'I found the percentages I was looking for' - Van der Poel impressed by Ganna, Pedersen and Pogačar, nears top shape for Milan-San Remo
SCHMALKALDEN GERMANY JUNE 30 LR Ruth Edwards of The United States and Team Human Powered Health Yellow Leder Jersey and Shirin Van Anrooij of The Netherlands and Team LidlTrek Red best young jersey compete during the 36th Internationale LOTTO Thringen Ladies Tour 2024 Stage 6 a 1054km stage from Schmalkalden to Schmalkalden on June 30 2024 in Schmalkalden Germany Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Thüringen Ladies Tour officially cancelled for 2025 after key state funding withdrawn