Shimano's sales are down again: Another post-pandemic slump or signs of a bigger issue?

By
published

Analysing a decade of Shimano's financial records to understand the wider trend

Shimano European mechanics championships 2024
(Image credit: Shimano)

This week, Shimano announced its third-quarter financial results, in which it revealed a 12 per cent drop in sales of its bicycle components when compared to the same period - the first nine months - in 2023. 

The report, which shows sales down to 253.8 billion yen (£1.28 billion) and income down by 26 per cent to 41.3 billion yen (£207 million), looks to cut a negative picture at first glance, but Shimano's analysis of the situation is one of optimism.

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.