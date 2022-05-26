Shimano cuts Hammerhead integrations after SRAM acquisition

Shimano has requested that key Di2 integrations be removed from Hammerhead's cycling computers, meaning that users will no longer enjoy features such as being able to control the head unit displays using Shimano Di2 shifters.

The Hammerhead Karoo 2 is claimed by the manufacturer, which was recently acquired by SRAM, to be the most powerful cycling computer in the world. It's a computer that features in our guide to the best cycling computers and a five-star review from us here at Cyclingnews.

We praised it for its functionality, but it appears that as of June 2nd, following a firmware upgrade, some functions will be removed. At Shimano's request, users will lose access to a subset of Di2 integration features.

From a screenshot seen by Cyclingnews, it appears that the removal of features is down to a request from Shimano (Image credit: Courtesy)

What features are being removed?

Hammerhead Karoo users will, providing they do actually update the firmware on the date it is released, lose the ability to see their battery level, shifter mode, front and rear derailleur indications and also they will no longer be able to cycle through the data screens using the buttons hidden in the hoods.

If you can avoid the firmware update, users may be able to avoid the functionality loss, but this runs the risk of bugs and a loss of support for new features or maps.

Why have Shimano requested the removal?

At this stage it is unclear as to why the functionality is being removed for users. Cyclingnews has reached out to Shimano for comment.

Hammerhead was acquired by SRAM in January of this year, with SRAM's Vice President of Growth, Clint Weber, being quick to assure users of SRAM groupsets and Hammerhead computers that there would be no exclusivity between the technologies.

"We do not plan on changing anything about how [Hammerhead] innovate," he said at the time. "We are excited about this acquisition and excited that their team will continue to design, manufacture, and sell technology and quality leading head units that work with every brand of drivetrain.”

It's clear this is likely to be an evolving story, and we'll be sure to follow it as it does.