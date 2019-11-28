Shimano 105 rim and disc groupsets get 33% and 37% off in Black Friday deal

The 105 groupset is the workhorse of the Shimano range, delivering strong performance at a sensible price. It's the mid-range groupset offered by the Japanese company, and it got a new look for 2019.

While the 105 weighs in higher on the scales than the range-topping Dura-Ace and second-in-line Ultegra groupsets, there's not so much to distinguish them in terms of pure performance.

Now, the modest pricing of the 105 has been slashed even lower, as Chain Reaction Cycles has cut a third of the RRP off both rim and disc versions of the groupset.

Shimano 105 R7000 groupset (rim) | 33% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £595.99 | Now £399.99

This sturdy, high-performance groupset is perfect for race bikes and winter-steeds alike. At just £399.99, this road groupset is great for the rim-brake purists. View Deal

Shimano 105 R7020 groupset (disc) | 37% off at Chain Reaction Cycles

Was £799.99 | Now £499.99

If you think the future is disc brakes, the R7020 Shimano 105 disc groupset is now available with £300 off at Rutland Cycles. View Deal

Aside from the aesthetic upgrade for 2019, Shimano also re-designed the internal shifting mechanism for more precise, smoother shifts, while the rear derailleur features Shimano's Shadow technology, which smooths shifting performance and stabilises chain movement.

There are still plenty of options in stock, although, at such low prices, they're bound to be snapped up quickly.

The rim brake groupset has 11-28 and 11-32 cassettes and 50-34, 52-36 and 53-39 cranksets available. Meanwhile, you can choose from 11-28, 11-30 and 11-32 cassettes, plus 50-34 and 52-36 cranksets if you opt for the disc brake groupset. Both come with a choice of 170mm, 172.5mm or 175mm crank lengths.

