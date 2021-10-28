Shayna Powless joins expanding L39ION of Los Angeles women's team

L39ION of Los Angeles has signed Shayna Powless to their expanding women's team for 2022. The 27-year-old rider will depart from Twenty24 Pro Cycling and shift her focus to racing criteriums, stage races, off-road and virtual events next season.

"It's amazing what L39ION does, I've been watching the work they have been doing in the last year, the values they have align with my values, focusing on youth and minority communities, it's something I’m very passionate about myself," said Powless, a member of the Oneida Nation.

"I've got a good punch on the bike, and have the diesel engine; I'm looking forward to being part of the lead out, and being a key player in the stage races...I don’t have a favorite type of event yet just a love and passion for all of them."

L39ION of Los Angeles announced earlier this week that they have also signed Samantha Schneider and Alexis Ryan for the 2022 season. Powless is the latest addition to their growing women's team, joining returning riders Kendall Ryan and Skylar Schneider.

"Join us in welcoming Shayna Powless to our team! A true all a rounder, Shayna has excelled on and off the road as well as on Zwift, making her a natural fit for our team," the team wrote in a post on Twitter.

Powless began her professional cycling career with Twenty20 in 2017, women's professional and development team which focuses on the four-year cycles of the Olympic Games.

She competes on the road as well as gravel racing and virtual racing throughout the season, and represented Team USA at the first UCI Cycling Esports World Championships in 2020.