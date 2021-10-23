Ian Garrison switches Deceuninck-QuickStep for L39ION of Los Angeles

After two years in the WorldTour with Deceuninck-QuickStep, Ian Garrison is on his way to L39ION of Los Angeles for the 2022 season.

Having started off racing on home ground with Hagen Bermans Axeon between 2017 and 2019, the 23-year-old is returning to the USA with the team, who rode their first UCI stage at the Joe Martin Stage Race in August.

Garrison, who won the US national time trial title in 2019, made his Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a España in 2020 but will be leaving the Belgian team, his departure having been announced in a Facebook post by Remco Evenepoel earlier this month.

"I'm super excited to be joining L39ION next year," Garrison said in a team-issued press release. "I'm welcoming a move back to the States after two years in Europe and looking forward to getting a fresh lease on cycling.

"I grew up near [L39ION rider] Ty Magner, and know him, and he only has good things to say about the team. I'm really excited about the outreach programs – I want to do anything I can to get involved with it and I'm stoked to give back to communities through cycling."

Continental squad L39ION is one of the most successful racing teams in the USA this year, having racked up wins in criteriums and one-day races. At the Joe Martin Stage Race, Tyler Williams took victory on the opening stage before going on to win the overall title after four days of racing.

Garrison said he was looking forward to competing in more stage races with the team and added that he was pleased to continue with Specialized bikes, which he has used during his time at Deceuninck-QuickStep.

"I'll sink my teeth into all the race but I'm especially looking forward to the Joe Martin Stage Race and Tour of the Gila," he said.

"I think my recent experiences will strengthen our squad goals there and I just can't wait for them. I'll be carrying on with Specialized bikes as well. Big bonus to keep using the best equipment out there."