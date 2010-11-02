Sevilla hit by bus while training in Colombia

Image 1 of 3 Oscar Sevilla holds the overall lead (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 3 Oscar Sevilla brings back the Rock Racing salute... (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 3 Oscar Sevilla (Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin). (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Oscar Sevilla was struck by a bus and suffered only minor injuries while training in Colombia on Monday. Revista Mundo Ciclista reports that he sustained a wound to his right elbow as well as a number of cuts and bruises.

Sevilla was training on the road between Bogota and Alto Patios when the accident took place and it is understood that the driver fled the scene. The 34 year-old Spaniard was able to continue his training ride, although he subsequently underwent a hospital check-up before being given the all clear to return to Spain with his wife Yvonne on Monday evening.

The controversial Spaniard returned an adverse analytical finding for Hydroxyethyl starch at the Vuelta a Colombia in August. Sevilla’s positive test for the blood plasma volume expander was announced in September although the results of an analysis of his B sample have yet to be revealed.

While the UCI initially imposed a provisional suspension pending the outcome of the matter, the Spanish Cycling Federation has stated that Sevilla may continue to race until his case is resolved.

Sevilla was fired by T-Mobile in 2006 due to his implication in the Operacion Puerto doping investigation and he has spent much of the intervening period racing outside of Europe. He is expected to return to Colombia in February.

