Sevilla denies doping charges

Image 1 of 3 Oscar Sevilla (Ind Ant-Idea-Fla-Lot De Medellin). (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 2 of 3 Oscar Sevilla battled hard to finish ninth today. (Image credit: Luis Barbosa) Image 3 of 3 Oscar Sevilla holds the overall lead (Image credit: Luis Barbosa)

Oscar Sevilla is “calm” but very “surprised” in light of yesterday's announcement by the International Cycling Union (UCI) outlining that the Spaniard has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance last month.

"I found out this morning and woke up with the news,” he told Biciciclismo. “I'm surprised because I do not know what that substance is and where it came from."

The UCI said that Sevilla returned a positive urine test for hydroxyethel starch at the Vuelta a Colombia on August 15. On that day he won the closing time trial of the Vuelta and finished the race second overall. The 33-year-old can ask to have the B sample tested.

"I'm talking to the doctors to see what may have happened. I have a clear conscience, I have not done anything irresponsible and will have to wait," he said.

He was not happy with the timing of the UCI's announcement, however. "It also hurts me how they filter things and judge before they know what happened. I do not understand the UCI.”

Sevilla turned pro in 1998 with Kelme and rode for Phonak in 2004 before joining T-Mobile. He was fired from the German team for his relationship to Dr. Eufemiano Fuentes. Sevilla subsequently rode for Relax-GAM and Rock Racing, before returning to the Continental ranks this season.