SD Worx-Protime rework colourful jerseys for 2025 with nod to 'best team 2024' inscription

Anna van der Breggen models the new SD Worx-Protime kit to be worn in 2025
Mischa Bredewold shows off the new 2025 kit
Elena Cecchini shows off the back of the new jersey

Team SD Worx-Protime revealed an updated look for next season's distinctively bright jersey, adding a louder splash of yellow with varying hues of purple and red in a "newspaper-print motif" for the vibrant colour-block design.

With 69 victories this past season, the team boldly acknowledged their ranking as the world's number one women's cycling squad with "Best Team 2024" emblazoned with the UCI Women's WorldTour emblem on the upper left chest position. Title sponsor brands remain prominent on both sides of the jersey, with a criss-crossing pattern of two white brush strokes adding a starburst effect, similar to the six-point star of last year.

Tiny gray dots have been diffused across all colour blocks to mimic the stippling effect common in newsprint, giving a nod to "the printed pages that have documented the team’s journey" when they rebranded to SD Worx in 2021 then added Protime in 2024.

The new jerseys were developed in collaboration with sponsor Specialized. The shorts remain solid black, with select sponsors on the side panel and cuffs.

“Sleek but colorful, it bursts with energy. It’s a very cool and professional jersey full of life. Its character fits the team perfectly,” said up-and-coming Dutch racer Mischa Bredewold, who extended her contract with the squad through 2027.

In a video for the kit reveal, the team refers to the jersey as a "second skin" for the squad of 18 riders, led in 2025 by reigning two-time world champion Lotte Kopecky and former three-time road world champion Anna van der Breggen, who returns to racing after spending three years as a team director.

Van der Breggen is among seven new riders on the 18-rider roster, which also includes Unbound Gravel 200 runner-up Geerike Schreurs and US sprinter Skylar Schneider, who raced with the Dutch team from 2018 to 2020.

“The 2025 Team SD Worx-Protime jersey is one of the best designs I’ve ever seen, and I am thrilled to be able to wear it all season," Schneider added in the team press release.