SD Worx-Protime rework colourful jerseys for 2025 with nod to 'best team 2024' inscription

Heavier punch of yellow adds interest to red and purple hues with 'newspaper print' effect

Anna van der Breggen models the new SD Worx-Protime kit to be worn in 2025
Team SD Worx-Protime revealed an updated look for next season's distinctively bright jersey, adding a louder splash of yellow with varying hues of purple and red in a "newspaper-print motif" for the vibrant colour-block design.

