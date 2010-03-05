Schumacher will not appeal CAS decision

Stefan Schumacher (R) and lawyer Michael Lehner after the first CAS hearing for his positive in the Olympics in July, 2009. (Image credit: AFP Photo)

Stefan Schumacher will not appeal his doping suspension to the Swiss federal court. The German's suspension runs through August 28 of this year.

“We have decided not to. Stefan is now looking to the future,” his attorney, Michael Lehner, told the dpa news agency. “He is training hard and wants to find a team for 2011.”

Schumacher tested positive for EPO CERA at the 2008 Tour de France. The French anti-doping agency AFLD suspended him for two years, until January 21, 2011. The International Cycling Union adopted the suspension.

In January, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the ban but shortened it until the end of August.

Schumacher, 28, also tested positive for CERA at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, and has been banned from future Olympic games. He is also appealing that ban to the CAS. The results of that case will have no effect on the end of his UCI/AFLD suspension, Lehner said.

Schumacher has consistently denied having doped.