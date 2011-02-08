Schleck sees himself as favourite for Tour de France

All eyes will be on Andy Schleck in 2011. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Andy Schleck, who has finished second in the Tour de France the last two years, sees himself as the man to beat in 2011. “If you look at the rankings in recent years, it is normal that I would be considered the favourite.”

The Leopard Trek rider may or may not face multiple Tour winner Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank-SunGard) in France this year, as the Spaniard is facing a doping suspension. Schleck told the Spanish newspaper AS.com that “I don't know what will happen with Contador. But I won't change, whether he is there or not.

“I'm going to concentrate on the Tour and not on other riders. That will happen on the road. If Contador is there, no doubt he will be a favourite.”

Schleck criticised Contador for attacking in the 15th stage of the Tour last year, when the Luxembourger had a mechanical problem. “It was not the act of a gentleman. “

In explaining his decision to leave Team Saxo Bank, for which he had ridden his entire pro career, for Leopard Trek this year, the younger Schleck brother said that, ”I had a great career at Saxo Bank, but situations change. The contract ended and I had the option to leave for a project that excites me. There are no other reasons.”