Contador to receive one-year ban for Clenbuterol positive

Alberto Contador in the Saxo Bank colours (Image credit: AFP Photo)

The Spanish Cycling Federation (RFEC) has decided to impose a one-year ban on 2010 Tour de France winner Alberto Contador for his Clenbuterol positive, El Pais reported today.

Contador confirmed this afternoon that the RFEC proposed the one-year ban, and will hold a press conference on Friday, January 28, at 16:00, at the Hotel Son Net in Palma de Mallorca along with his new Saxo Bank team manager Bjarne Riis.

Contador has 10 days to appeal the decision before the final opinion is issued on February 9.

Contador tested positive for a low level of the banned substance Clenbuterol during the 2010 Tour de France's second rest day in Pau. He claimed the adverse finding was the result of contaminated meat. He was provisionally suspended by the UCI in September after the announcement of the test results was made.

Contador signed with the Saxo Bank team before the doping controversy erupted, and has been preparing for the season with the team at a training camp in Mallorca this week.

Contador stands to be stripped of his title in the Tour, his third victory in the race and fifth Grand Tour win.

More on the story as it unfolds.