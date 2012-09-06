Schleck out of GP Fourmies

Image 1 of 2 Johan Bruyneel will attempt to work the oracle with Andy Schleck in 2012. (Image credit: Barry Ryan) Image 2 of 2 Deep in concentration, Andy Schleck considers the days ahead. (Image credit: AFP)

Andy Schleck has had to once again postpone his return to racing and it is not clear whether he will be able to race again this season. The RadioShack-Nissan rider has had to cancel his appearance at Sunday's GP Fourmies due to continued pain from the fracture pelvis he suffered in June.

"The shooting pain when I go on longer rides can still not be denied. It starts from the hip and it moves down to the leg. It makes no sense to appear at races where I might not be able to even reach the finish line,” Schleck said on the team's website.

"I'm very disappointed that I couldn't show anything so far this year. This has been a dreadful season for me and I desperately want to put it behind me. I still hope to return to racing before the season ends."

He had hoped to return to riding at the Vuelta a Espana, having missed the Tour de France and Olympics, but the continuing pain has put a stop to all his plans. Schleck has not raced since June 9.