Schleck out of GP Fourmies
RadioShack-Nissan rider still hopes to ride this season
Andy Schleck has had to once again postpone his return to racing and it is not clear whether he will be able to race again this season. The RadioShack-Nissan rider has had to cancel his appearance at Sunday's GP Fourmies due to continued pain from the fracture pelvis he suffered in June.
"The shooting pain when I go on longer rides can still not be denied. It starts from the hip and it moves down to the leg. It makes no sense to appear at races where I might not be able to even reach the finish line,” Schleck said on the team's website.
"I'm very disappointed that I couldn't show anything so far this year. This has been a dreadful season for me and I desperately want to put it behind me. I still hope to return to racing before the season ends."
He had hoped to return to riding at the Vuelta a Espana, having missed the Tour de France and Olympics, but the continuing pain has put a stop to all his plans. Schleck has not raced since June 9.
