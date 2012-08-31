Andy Schleck to return at GP de Fourmies

Image 1 of 2 Andy Schleck (Radioshack-Nissan) (Image credit: Fabrice Lambert/sportbreizh.com) Image 2 of 2 Thumbs up from Andy Schleck on the stage 4 start line. (Image credit: ASO)

Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Nissan) is set to return to competitive action at the GP de Fourmies on September 9, three months after he was forced to abandon the Critérium du Dauphiné with a fractured pelvis.

Schleck crashed early on during the stage 4 time trial at the Dauphiné in June and although he struggled on for two days, he pulled out of the race on the penultimate stage. A fracture of the pelvis was subsequently diagnosed and Schleck was forced to miss the Tour de France.

Initially bullish about his chances of returning in time for the Vuelta a España, Schleck was forced to revise his schedule due to the ongoing effects of his injury.

“The pain came back after three hours of training,” RadioShack-Nissan directeur sportif Alain Gallopin told L’Équipe. “It hurts on the flat when he keeps his hands on the drops of the handlebars. But last week, he did some mountains in Switzerland and everything went well.”

Schleck is also set to race in the GP de Wallonie on September 12 and the GP Impanis – Van Petegem on September 15.

Meanwhile, Schleck’s brother Fränk remains on the sidelines following his positive test for the diuretic Xipamide during the Tour de France. He attended a preliminary hearing with the Luxembourg Anti-doping Agency on Wednesday evening. Another meeting is planned for October 8.