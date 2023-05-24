Schiff and Roberge win Gravel Locos 150

Image 1 of 10 Women's 2023 winner at GL 150 Carolin Schiff (Image credit: VeloPhotoTX.com) Adam Roberge won the 150-mile overall title at 2023 Gravel Locos (Image credit: VeloPhoto.tx) Riders pass scenery on 157-mile La Loca route (Image credit: VeloPhotoTX.com) Men's 2023 winner Adam Roberge (Image credit: VeloPhotoTX.com) Large pack of riders at the front of the La Loca route (Image credit: VeloPhotoTX.com) Gravel Locos provided 6705 feet of elevation gain on 157-mile course (Image credit: VeloPhotoTX.com) Water crossing on GL 150 La Loca route (Image credit: VeloPhotoTX.com) 2023 Gravel Locos in Hico, Texas (Image credit: VeloPhotoTX.com) Start of 2023 Gravel Locos in Hico, Texas (Image credit: VeloPhotoTX.com) Gravel Locos start (Image credit: VeloPhotoTX.com)

German Carolin Schiff sprinted from a four-rider group to win the women's division at Gravel Locos 150, while Canadian Adam Roberge took a solo victory on the men's side.

Schiff, who won the 200km The Traka in late April, edged women’s defending champion Marisa Boaz at the line, with Justin Barrow’s stretch leaving her in third. Katie Kantzes faded at the end for fourth, just five seconds behind the podium trio, who finished in the overall top 30.

The four women stay together most of the day, with the final separation in the sprint where the lunge for the line came after 7 hours, 54 minutes, 7 seconds. Schiff was surprised to take the win but counted it as good form going into Unbound Gravel next week.

"What??? 252k‘ of gravel racing with an average speed of 32.3 km/h and 2,000 climbing meters made me suffer a bit. Good preparations towards Unbound Gravel on June 3rd," Schiff wrote on social media.

In the men's field, the lead group contained around 25 riders with 100 miles to go. It was not until the final five miles that a crash disrupted proceedings, and Roberge broke away for a solo win in 7:12:11. Paul Voss led a group of 10 riders across the line for second place. Ivar Slik outsprinted Alex Howes for the final spot on the podium.

Roberge had mixed emotions about his victory, calling it “especially great” since the Hico race is where he began his gravel career in 2021 when he finished third behind winner Ten Dam.

“The convergence of top-tier Gravel racers from around the world, coupled with the impeccable GRAVEL quality and length of the gravel course, created a race characterized by relentless fluctuations in pace—alternating between moments of deceleration and lightning-fast bursts,” the reigning Gravel Worlds 150 champion wrote on his Instagram feed soon after the race.

The large men's lead pack marked each other across the rolling climbs, totalling 6,705 feet of elevation gain on the day, but the biggest ascents of Loco Hill and the 3B’s behind them.

One of the contenders who failed to be part of the fray in the final 5km was Payson McElveen, who crashed out of the contest and sustained a concussion, separated shoulder and lots of cuts and bruises that landed him in hospital. He was in a group near the front that included defending GL 150 champion Jasper Ockeloen, and a touch of wheels also took down Ockeloen, who managed to finish 1:22 back in 13th place. Howes, who finished fourth, skidded around the crash and finished fourth.

“Sucks to take out the defending winner when we were in such a good position,” McElveen shared on his Instagram feed. “I want to apologize to Jasper, who I took out in the crash when I overlapped the wheel in front of me. I was having a ton of fun throwing some late moves with him.”

While he took the start line and finished ninth overall at Unbound Gravel 200 last year, even though his recovery was far from complete, this year’s injuries will keep him sidelined from the event.

For a second consecutive year, the Texas native’s objectives to make the podium at Unbound Gravel and in the season-long Life Time Grand Prix off-road series have been pushed completely off kilter.

In March 2022, the two-time Midsouth winner broke two bones in his hand and his collarbone at Midsouth, eventually disrupting his run at the Grand Prix.