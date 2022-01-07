Scalloped-design jerseys unveiled for Roland Cogeas Edelweiss

A fresh jersey design and colour scheme were announced Friday by the Roland Cogeas Edelweiss squad as they debut later this season on the Women’s WorldTour.

A scalloped-motif with hues of magenta and red give the top half of the new jersey a multi-dimensional look, with a transition to solid navy blue from the chest to hemline. The shorts are a solid navy blue with black leg bands. The team launched their new look on social media channels, calling it their “new skin” on a Facebook post.

Previously registered at the Continental level in Russia as Cogeas-Mettler, the team raced in a solid red jersey with black shorts. A introductory look for the now Swiss-based team includes prominent placement on the front panel of the jersey, as well as branding on sleeves and both legs of the bib shorts, for lead sponsor Roland, a Swiss food company. Cogeas, an insurance and financial brokerage firm, received secondary placement on both the jersey and shorts.

Roland Cogeas Edelweiss was one of six teams granted Women's WorldTour licences by the UCI for the 2022 season, as the top division expanded to 14 teams. They became the first Swiss team to reach the highest level of women's cycling.

A team camp is planned in February ahead of the start of the Women’s WorldTour calendar on March 5 with Strade Bianche.

Confirmed on their 11-rider roster are six members from the 2021 team, including three-time Olympian Olga Zabelinskaya of Uzbekistan. She finished 17th overall at the WorldTour-level Vuelta a Burgos Feminas and 11th on GC at Tour de Suisse. Two of the top Swiss riders joining her on the team are 20-year-old Swiss mountain bike champion Petra Stiasny and five-time Swiss junior road titles Aline Seitz.

Notably absent from the team’s roster is two-time World Champion Amber Neben, who is yet to confirm her plans for road racing 2022. The American rider was recently selected to compete in the off-road Life Time Grand Prix series, calling it “a fun post-Olympic challenge”.