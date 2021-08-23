The Cyclingnews guide to 2021-2022 UCI women's team transfers
By Cyclingnews
Index to two-tiered UCI WorldTeams' and Continental teams' trades and extensions
The opening of the official transfer window was on August 1 and teams are beginning to announce their returning and departing riders along with their new hires for 2022.
Women have two tiers - UCI Continental and UCI WorldTeams - with the latter being the highest level in women's cycling. In 2021, there were nine top-tier women's teams that included Alé BTC Ljubljana, Canyon-SRAM, FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, Liv Racing, Movistar Team Women, Team BikeExchange, Team DSM, Team SD Worx and Trek-Segafredo.
There will be space for 15 WorldTeams in 2022 and teams that have expressed an interest in applying for a top-tier team licence are Jumbo-Visma, Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank and Rally Cycling. Two more teams Uno-X or Cofidis, that are set to launch in 2022, are now able to apply for a top-tier licence upon their foundation due to the amendment to Article 2.013.034 bis.
Cyclingnews' full index of all the comings and goings from the women's peloton. We will keep this page constantly updated with each new signing and contract extension, so make sure to bookmark it for future reference.
Alé BTC Ljubljana
In:
Out: Marlen Reusser (SD Worx)
Extended:
Canyon-SRAM
In:
Out: Hannah Ludwig (Uno-X), Hannah Barnes (Uno-X)
Extended: Katarzyna Niewiadoma
Liv Racing
In:
Out: Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)
Extended: Jeanne Korevaar, Sabrina Stultiens
FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
In: Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange), Vittoria Guazzini (Valcar Travel & Service)
Out:
Extended: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Stine Borgli, Marta Cavalli, Brodie Chapman, Clara Copponi, Eugénie Duval, Emilia Fahlin, Maëlle Grossetete, Victorie Guilman, Marie Le Net, Evita Muzic,
Team BikeExchange
In:
Out: Grace Brown (FDJ)
Extended:
Movistar Team
In: Sarah Gigante (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)
Out: Leah Thomas (Trek-Segafredo)
Extended: Annemiek van Vleuten, Emma Norsgaard
Team DSM
In: Elise Uijen (neo)
Out:
Extended: Juliette Labous
Trek-Segafredo
In: Leah Thomas (Movistar)
Out: Ruth Winder (retires)
Extended: Lucinda Brand
Uno-X
In: Hannah Ludwig (Canyon-SRAM), Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Anne Dorthe Ysland, Mie Bjørndal Ottestad, Anniina Ahtosalo
Out:
Extended:
Jumbo-Visma
In:
Out:
Extended: Marianne Vos, Anna Henderson, Teuntje Beekhuis, Romy Kasper
SD Worx
In: Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing), Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana), Kata Blanka Vas (neo)
Out: Anna van der Breggen (retired), Jolien D'hoore (retired), Karol-Ann Canuel (retired)
Extended: Chantal van den Broek Blaak
Rally Cycling
In:
Out:
Extended:
Cofidis
In:
Out:
Extended:
TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank
In:
Out: Sarah Gigante (Movistar)
Extended: Lauren Stephens, Clara Honsinger
Lotto Soudal Ladies
In:
Out:
Extended:
Parkhotel Valkenburg
In:
Out:
Extended:
Team Coop-Hitec Products
In: Josie Nelson
Out: Silje Mathisen (retires)
Extended: Ane Iversen, Caroline Andersson, Emma Boogaard, Ingvild Gaskjenn, Mari Hole Mohr, Nora Tveit, Pernille Larsen Feldmann,
Valcar Travel & Service
In:
Out: Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)
Extended:
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.