The Cyclingnews guide to 2021-2022 UCI women's team transfers

The opening of the official transfer window was on August 1 and teams are beginning to announce their returning and departing riders along with their new hires for 2022.

Women have two tiers - UCI Continental and UCI WorldTeams - with the latter being the highest level in women's cycling. In 2021, there were nine top-tier women's teams that included Alé BTC Ljubljana, Canyon-SRAM, FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope, Liv Racing, Movistar Team Women, Team BikeExchange, Team DSM, Team SD Worx and Trek-Segafredo.

There will be space for 15 WorldTeams in 2022 and teams that have expressed an interest in applying for a top-tier team licence are Jumbo-Visma, Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank and Rally Cycling. Two more teams Uno-X or Cofidis, that are set to launch in 2022, are now able to apply for a top-tier licence upon their foundation due to the amendment to Article 2.013.034 bis.

Cyclingnews' full index of all the comings and goings from the women's peloton. We will keep this page constantly updated with each new signing and contract extension, so make sure to bookmark it for future reference.

Alé BTC Ljubljana

In:

Out: Marlen Reusser (SD Worx)



Extended:

Canyon-SRAM

In:



Out: Hannah Ludwig (Uno-X), Hannah Barnes (Uno-X)



Extended: Katarzyna Niewiadoma

Liv Racing

In:



Out: Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx)



Extended: Jeanne Korevaar, Sabrina Stultiens

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

In: Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange), Vittoria Guazzini (Valcar Travel & Service)



Out:



Extended: Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, Stine Borgli, Marta Cavalli, Brodie Chapman, Clara Copponi, Eugénie Duval, Emilia Fahlin, Maëlle Grossetete, Victorie Guilman, Marie Le Net, Evita Muzic,

Team BikeExchange

In:



Out: Grace Brown (FDJ)



Extended:

Movistar Team

In: Sarah Gigante (TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank)



Out: Leah Thomas (Trek-Segafredo)



Extended: Annemiek van Vleuten, Emma Norsgaard

Team DSM

In: Elise Uijen (neo)



Out:



Extended: Juliette Labous

Trek-Segafredo

In: Leah Thomas (Movistar)



Out: Ruth Winder (retires)



Extended: Lucinda Brand

Uno-X

In: Hannah Ludwig (Canyon-SRAM), Hannah Barnes (Canyon-SRAM), Anne Dorthe Ysland, Mie Bjørndal Ottestad, Anniina Ahtosalo



Out:



Extended:

Jumbo-Visma

In:

Out:

Extended: Marianne Vos, Anna Henderson, Teuntje Beekhuis, Romy Kasper

SD Worx

In: Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing), Marlen Reusser (Ale BTC Ljubljana), Kata Blanka Vas (neo)



Out: Anna van der Breggen (retired), Jolien D'hoore (retired), Karol-Ann Canuel (retired)



Extended: Chantal van den Broek Blaak

Rally Cycling

In:



Out:



Extended:

Cofidis

In:



Out:



Extended:

TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank

In:



Out: Sarah Gigante (Movistar)



Extended: Lauren Stephens, Clara Honsinger

Lotto Soudal Ladies

In:



Out:



Extended:

Parkhotel Valkenburg

In:

Out:

Extended:

Team Coop-Hitec Products

In: Josie Nelson

Out: Silje Mathisen (retires)

Extended: Ane Iversen, Caroline Andersson, Emma Boogaard, Ingvild Gaskjenn, Mari Hole Mohr, Nora Tveit, Pernille Larsen Feldmann,

Valcar Travel & Service

In:

Out: Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope)

Extended: