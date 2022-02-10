Team Profile
Roland Cogeas Edelweiss
Israel-Premier Tech enter women's cycling to sponsor Roland Cogeas Edelweiss in 2022
By Kirsten Frattini published
News 'It has always been our vision to be involved in women's cycling' says Premier Tech CEO Bélanger
2022 Team Preview: Roland Cogeas Edelweiss
By Matilda Price published
Analysis Competing for the win in the biggest races may be tough, but the team should be hoping to find some luck in breakaways and lower-ranked events
Scalloped-design jerseys unveiled for Roland Cogeas Edelweiss
By Cyclingnews published
News Signature red colour gets treatment with magenta and navy blue for Women's WorldTour debut
