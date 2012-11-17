Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank concludes teambuilding in Gran Canaria

Image 1 of 3 The new Saxo Bank Tinkoff team kit (Image credit: Saxo Bank Sungard) Image 2 of 3 US road champion Timmy Duggan (Liquigas-Cannondale) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Rory Sutherland takes the overall UCI Americas Tour for the year (Image credit: Marco Quezada)

The staff and riders of Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank bonded last week in the squad's team building camp in Gran Canaria. With 10 new riders coming to the team, from a variety of nationalities, the group competed against each other and worked with each other, “to get to know each other and create a good basis for future teamwork on the road and generally in relation to communication between all levels of the organization.”

The three day camp featured different activities each day. On the first day, they were divided into groups to compete against one another in, amongst others, soccer, beach volleyball, jet skiing and scuba diving.

The second day saw them all take off in sailboats, a new experience for most of those involved.

Newcomer Timmy Duggan celebrated his 30th birthday at the camp, and said, “I feel completely relaxed, natural and calm in the company of everyone on the team, and it is a good prerequisite for the work to be done in 2013.” He faced some new challenges in the activities, but said that “The entire session here provides us with a common experience that we talk about throughout the year so on the internal social sphere it has been a great success for us all.”

Rory Sutherland, also joining the team in the coming season, found the activities not so difficult, “thanks to my upbringing in Australia where we often spent a couple of days here and there to explore the outback. But this experience has certainly been good for the new members of the team because I have had a chance to get to know everyone and it's nice to being able to recognize the people in the administration with whom I mostly communicate via email or phone.”