Duggan and Petrov join Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank

Timmy Duggan and Evgeny Petrov have signed with Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank for 2013, with the Danish-based team also extended its contract with Takashi Miyazawa of Japan.

Duggan is the reigning US road champion. He rode for Liquigas-Cannondale in 2010 and 2011, and had signed for Team SpiderTech for 2013. However, the Canadian team last month announced that it was suspending operations for 2013 in order to concentrate on getting a WorldTour licence in 2014. Spider Tech produces kinesiology tape used by many athletes. It will become a partner of the Saxo Bank team in 2013.Duggan has signed a one-year contract, with the team announcing his arrival on the day of his birthday.

Petrov signed a two-year contract and has spent the last two years with Astana. He won a stage of the Giro d'Italia in 2010. Miyazawa joined the team this year, and has extended for another year. He wore the leader's jersey for one stage at the Tour of Taiwan in March.

"We are getting close to finalizing our 2013 roster, and with the confirmation of these three riders, we are adding solid depth in different areas of the team,” said team owner Bjarne Riis in a press release. “Duggan is a climbing all-rounder, Petrov a strong all-rounder and Takashi a great helper when setting up a sprint for his team mates. I believe these guys will bring great value to our roster, and I look forward to them joining our team for next year.”

“I am thrilled to make a late signing into a fantastic situation,” said Duggan. “Throughout my career I've admired Bjarne's world-class focus on the team aspect of cycling and I always wanted to be a part of that.”

Petrov was pleased to ride for a team with a Russian co-sponsor. “I'm really looking forward to the challenge and to meet my new teammates. I believe we have a very strong team in many kind of races, and I will do my best to contribute to the team's success.”

Miyazawa said that being with the team this year was a “fantastic experience,” and that “to be able to continue on this team, and to be able to continue to represent Japanese cycling on the highest level is something that makes me very proud.”

The Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank team is currently holding a get together in Gran Canaria.