Save £30 across the range on the Huawei Watch GT6 – it comes loaded with cycling metrics and a 'Virtual Cycling Power' feature, plus free headphones worth £99
The GT6 delivers all the 'usual' cycling data, but can a smartwatch really deliver accurate power data? We suspect not, but it's an interesting new addition to the Huawei Watch range.
Huawei has launched its latest contenders in the best cycling watch category. The Huawei GT6 Pro and GT6 watches have an eye-catching cycling specification, and to mark the launch of the GT6, Huawei has introduced deals on both the Pro and standard models, offering £30 off, plus an exclusive Outdoor Edition bundle that also includes a free pair of Huawei FreeArc headphones (worth £99).
The GT6 comes with a load of appealing cycling features that you'd expect, on par with the majority of the best cycling watches from rival brands. They include what they claim to be super-accurate GPS and heart rate tracking, a battery life of up to 21 days, and (on the Pro version) ECG analysis, and a robust sapphire glass titanium build.
However, the interesting feature is what they call "Virtual Cycling Power" and Huawei claims it delivers "Pro-level cycling tracking".
Although we've yet to test the GT6, Huawei claims that through what they say are advanced algorithms, built from studies conducted at the Beijing Sport University, paired with a built-in wind sensor and the rider's basic stats like body weight, age and height, the GT6 will calculate a rider's virtual power output, but there are no real data details as of yet.
Of course, without testing, we are fairly confident and suspect that this won't be anywhere as accurate as the best power meters, but for those seeking Huawei's version of 'basic' power numbers without an additional crank-based power meter purchase, it could be an interesting feature at what is a real wallet-friendly price point.
The GT6 is also compatible with iOS and Android, and to sweeten the deal, Huawei will also throw in a free EasyFit 3 Strap. To take advantage of these smartwatch deals, you need to use the code 'A30OFFGT6' at checkout, which is applicable across the various purchase options, including the Outdoor Edition bundle.
The GT6 Pro Outdoor Edition bundle includes the brand's FreeArc headphones and claimed super-accurate cycling metrics, including the "Virtual Cycling Power" feature. The stunning, bright AMOLED color screen is powered by a long-lasting battery for up to 21 days, and the GT6 Pro has a rugged titanium casing, which comes in a 46mm size, with various color choices.
Use the code 'A30OFFGT6' at checkout to save £30.
The GT6 Outdoor Edition comes in either a 41 or 46mm sizing and with all the same features as the Pro version, but in a stainless steel casing, and with the free Huawei FreeArc headphones. There are various colour choices, including the stunning all Black pictured.
Use the code 'A30OFFGT6' at checkout.
The GT6 Pro has a more premium spec, such as ECG analysis, sapphire glass and a titanium casing. You still get £30 off by using the code mentioned. The free strap is included, and you get 90 days of access to Huawei Health+, which includes Komoot and various cycling-related apps.
Save £30 when using 'A30OFFGT6' at checkout.
You can grab the GT6 for under £200, which makes it an excellent smartwatch deal. It includes all the features mentioned and free access to Huawei Health+ for health and wellness reporting.
Use the code 'A30OFFGT6' at checkout.
As a brand new Huawei smartwatch, the GT6 Pro and GT6 have some appealing features, and if you're looking for a brand away from one of the best Garmin smartwatches or an Apple Watch, the Huawei could be worthy of a look. The battery life claims certainly blow an Apple Watch away, and the interesting "Virtual Cycling Power" without any real data from Huawei has some appeal, but we remain sceptical about the accuracy there.
It's certainly something the Cyclingnews tech team will be looking to put to the test in the near future. In the meantime, the spec alone, and with £30 off, makes it a pretty decent smartwatch option.
This deal is currently only available in the UK, but below are all the best Huawei Watch deals in your territory.
Paul Brett is a deals writer for Cyclingnews and has been cycling for as long as he can remember, initially catching the mountain biking bug in the 1990s, he raced mountain bikes for over a decade before injury cut short a glittering career. An award-winning photographer, when not riding a bike, he can be found at the side of a road world championship or a cyclocross track shooting the action. Paul was the founder, editor and writer of Proper Cycling magazine, and he's travelled the world interviewing some of the top personalities in cycling and writing about some of the biggest cycling brands.
