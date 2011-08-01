Sauser confirms for Cape Pioneer Trek

Image 1 of 5 Christoph Sauser (Specialized) at the Cape Pioneer Trek (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 2 of 5 A view of the Cape Pioneer Trek from above (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 3 of 5 Christoph Sauser (Specialized) (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 4 of 5 Christoph Sauser (Specialized) (Image credit: Zoon Cronje) Image 5 of 5 Teammates Kevin Evans and David George joke about injuries earlier in the 2011 season. (Image credit: Zoon Cronje)

Marathon world champion champion Christoph Sauser (Specialized) confirmed that he will be back racing the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek in the Klein Karoo in October 17-22, 2011. While he could have taken a break during that time, the Swiss rider has instead committed to the South African mountain bike stage race.

"I have so much fun during and after the stages when I race the DCM Cape Pioneer Trek," said Sauser. "For me it feels like a great holiday. I like the Klein Karoo and we always go to beautiful places. I love to explore, and to do so on my mountain bike is the very best way."

"The staff and riders become like members of my family over the six days. The comradeship among the riders is unbelievable. The Cape Pioneer Trek is not only about racing and winning. We have so much to laugh and joke about and we have enjoyed some legendary parties after the stages.

"The fact that some of the stages have been long, windy and rocky, has only made the rest of the time better. The race is always superbly organized.

Sauser is not yet sure who will be his partner for the six-day tour.

"I was hoping to ride the tour with Silvio Bundi again, but it might not happen because Silvio will become a dad about mid-August and he has to clear his participation with his wife first.

Sauser and Bundi won the 2006 Cape Epic together. Sauser also won the Absa Cape Epic with South Africa's Burry Stander this year (2011).

One thing is certain. It will not matter with whom Sauser teams up to race the Pioneer Trek. Even though he claims to be on a holiday, he will not be just fooling around. Even if Sauser should decide to put in just a 70 to 80 percent effort, it would in all probability be enough to give him a realistic chance to finish on the podium.

During last year's tour Sauser grew noticeably stronger and more motivated as the tour progressed. He and Bundi finished third overall.

South Africans Kevin Evans and David George (both 360 Life) are two other riders planning to compete in the Cape Pioneer Trek.