Sara Poidevin among WorldTour talent added to 2024 DNA Pro Cycling squad

Sara Poidevin (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) and Makayla MacPherson (Human Powered Health) are among the four new riders confirmed to ride for DNA Pro Cycling next season. Moving from Roxo Racing are Maeghan Easler and Nadia Gontova, while DNA Pro Cycling retains 11 athletes for a 15-rider roster in 2024.

Headed to their 12th season of racing, the DNA Pro Cycling Team captured 13 victories in 2023, let by Diana Peñuela, the two-time Colombian national road race champion and Sarah van Dam, the current Canadian U23 road race champion who recently clinched her first European podiums at Le Tour de l’Ardèche.

“It's been a fantastic year, the team has not relied on one rider for results because everyone is performing, 12 of our 14 riders podiumed this year. I'm really impressed by the way these riders worked together every race to achieve outcomes, it's true teamwork,” Cathay Fegan-Kim, team sports director and co-owner, told Cyclingnews.

“The four additions we are bringing on for 2024 fit the DNA mold and will really add to our competitiveness.”

Poidevin and MacPherson each bring two years of experience from the WorldTour. The 27-year-old Canadian, known for her strength in climbing and breakaway riding, had two top 10s at the Joe Martin Stage Race this year. At just 20 years of age, MacPherson won the 2021 US junior national road race title and was fourth at the 2023 US elite women’s pro criterium championship.

From the Roxo Racing duo, both Gontova and Easler are climbers. Gontova won a stage at Redlands Cycling Classic and at Vuelta a Colombia Femenina, and the 23-year-old Canadian also rode to top 5s in GC standings at Tour of the Gila and Vuelta Ciclista Internacional Femenina a Guatemala. Easler, a 26-year-old US rider, made her mark in US stage racing with a pair of podiums at the Tour of the Gila.

Additional riders returning to the squad with notable results from 2023 include Kimberly Lucie, winner of the sprint competition at the American Criterium Cup series; Kaitlyn Rauwerda, stage winner from La Vuelta a Colombia; Shayna Powless, points competition winner at the Tour of the Gila; Holly Breck, points competition winner at the Redlands Cycling Classic; and Harriet Owen, winner of the Colby Omnium at the Tour of America’s Dairyland.

Missing from the roster for 2024 are a trio of US riders Gabrielle Lehnert, Daphne Karagianis and Heidi Franz, who only joined the Continental team in April after the Zaaf Cycling Team collapsed.

DNA Pro Cycling is currently the top-ranked UCI Continental women’s team in the Americas. The squad will continue to focus on UCI road races in the US and abroad, as well as top-level US criteriums and international gravel races. Riders stood on the podium more than 55 times in 2023, according to the team, which included top three finishes and stage race or series jersey awards for points, U23, most combative and overall classifications.

“Our 2024 lineup boasts a versatile blend of climbers, sprinters, and all-rounders, each of whom have proven their dedication as team players. By harmonizing up-and-coming talent with experienced riders, we’ve strategically positioned ourselves for success in our ambitious calendar ahead,” Fegan-Kim said.

DNA Pro Cycling Team 2024 roster