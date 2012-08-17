Samuel Sanchez to lead Euskaltel in Tour of Britain

Image 1 of 3 Spain's Samuel Sanchez in relaxed mood at the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Spanish stars Samuel Sanchez and Alejandro Valverde before the 2012 Clasica de San Sebastian (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 3 of 3 New GC leader Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the podium (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com)

Samuel Sanchez will make his Tour of Britain debut next month. The Euskaltel-Euskadi rider will continue his comeback to racing whilst preparing for the World Championships in Valkenberg, Netherlands.

Sanchez suffered fractures to his left shoulder blade and right hand in a crash during the eighth stage of the Tour de France, denying him the opportunity to defend his gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. He returned to racing at the Clasica San Sebastian this week, abandoning after nearly 200kms.

It was recently announced that Sanchez will stay with the Basque team another three years.

Sanchez will lead a strong climbing team in Britain. He won the mountain ranking in the Tour de France in 2011, and teammate Egoi Martinez won that title at the Vuelta a Espana in 2006.

The Tour of Britin runs from September 9-16, and the world championship road race is one week later.

Euskaltel-Euskadi for the Tour of Britain (provisional): Samuel Sanchez; Victor Cabedo, Egoi Martinez, Miguel Minguez, Adrian Saez and Pablo Urtasun

