Samuel Sanchez to lead Euskaltel in Tour of Britain
Basque rider continues build-up for Worlds
Samuel Sanchez will make his Tour of Britain debut next month. The Euskaltel-Euskadi rider will continue his comeback to racing whilst preparing for the World Championships in Valkenberg, Netherlands.
Related Articles
Sanchez suffered fractures to his left shoulder blade and right hand in a crash during the eighth stage of the Tour de France, denying him the opportunity to defend his gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics. He returned to racing at the Clasica San Sebastian this week, abandoning after nearly 200kms.
It was recently announced that Sanchez will stay with the Basque team another three years.
Sanchez will lead a strong climbing team in Britain. He won the mountain ranking in the Tour de France in 2011, and teammate Egoi Martinez won that title at the Vuelta a Espana in 2006.
The Tour of Britin runs from September 9-16, and the world championship road race is one week later.
Euskaltel-Euskadi for the Tour of Britain (provisional): Samuel Sanchez; Victor Cabedo, Egoi Martinez, Miguel Minguez, Adrian Saez and Pablo Urtasun
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy