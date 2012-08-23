Sanchez out of Poitou-Charentes with shoulder injury
Euskaltel rider expected back on the bike quickly
Samuel Sanchez has extended his streak of crashes and injuries. He injured his right shoulder in a crash in the third stage of the Tour de Poitou-Charentes and had to abandon the race.
Related Articles
The Euskaltel-Euskadi rider crashed after “a strange maneuver”' only one kilometer into the stage. He was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a sprained acromio-clavicular joint, also known as a separated shoulder. It is a common sports injury which happens when a person falls on their outstretched hand.
Sanchez will undergo another scan to determine the extent of the injury and to rule out whether his collarbone is cracked. He is expected to be back on his bike in one week.
He had to abandon the Tour de France after a crash on stage 8 left him with a broken left shoulder blade and a fractured finger on his right hand. The injuries prevented him from defending his gold medal in the Olympic road race.
Sanchez is expected to finish out the season as planned, riding the road world championships, Tour of China and Giro di Lombardia.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy