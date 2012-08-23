Sanchez out of Poitou-Charentes with shoulder injury

Image 1 of 4 Spain's Samuel Sanchez in relaxed mood at the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 4 Spanish stars Samuel Sanchez and Alejandro Valverde before the 2012 Clasica de San Sebastian (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 3 of 4 New GC leader Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) on the podium (Image credit: Susanne Goetze / cyclinginside.com) Image 4 of 4 Olympic champion Samuel Sánchez (Euskaltel - Euskadi) finished in third place. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Samuel Sanchez has extended his streak of crashes and injuries. He injured his right shoulder in a crash in the third stage of the Tour de Poitou-Charentes and had to abandon the race.

The Euskaltel-Euskadi rider crashed after “a strange maneuver”' only one kilometer into the stage. He was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with a sprained acromio-clavicular joint, also known as a separated shoulder. It is a common sports injury which happens when a person falls on their outstretched hand.

Sanchez will undergo another scan to determine the extent of the injury and to rule out whether his collarbone is cracked. He is expected to be back on his bike in one week.

He had to abandon the Tour de France after a crash on stage 8 left him with a broken left shoulder blade and a fractured finger on his right hand. The injuries prevented him from defending his gold medal in the Olympic road race.

Sanchez is expected to finish out the season as planned, riding the road world championships, Tour of China and Giro di Lombardia.