'It takes a bit of pressure off' – Thymen Arensman to share Ineos Grenadier Giro d'Italia leadership with Egan Bernal

Dutchman hoping for another top-six finish as he explores post-altitude form at Tour of the Alps

Thymen Arensman in action at the Tour of the Alps
Thymen Arensman in action at the Tour of the Alps (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thymen Arensman will head to the Giro d'Italia as Ineos Grenadiers' co-leader alongside Egan Bernal, as he hopes to improve upon two sixth places scored in the Italian Grand Tour.

The Dutchman recently finished third overall at Paris-Nice, and for the third year running, the Giro d'Italia will be his Grand Tour goal of the season.

