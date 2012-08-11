Samuel Sanchez returns to action in San Sebastian

Image 1 of 3 Spain's Samuel Sanchez in relaxed mood at the 2012 Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Samuel Sanchez (Euskaltel) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Samuel Sanchez is ready to return to racing after injuries forced him out of the both the Tour de France and the 2012 London Olympics. The Euskaltel-Euskadi rider will take on the Clasica San Sebastian on August 14.

Sanchez crashed in the eighth stage of the Tour. He suffered fractures to his right hand and left shoulder blade. Immediately after the crash he vowed to ride in the Olympics and defend his gold medal in the road race. However, after getting back on his bike a week after the crash, he was forced to renounce his plans, “one of the toughest decisions of his successul career,” as the team press release said.

Having rested and recovered from the injuries, Sanchez resumed training on August 3 and is now ready to race again. He will not ride the Vuelta a Espana but will prepare for the World Championships in Valkenberg, Netherlands.

Sanchez will be supported in San Sebastian by Igor Antón, Gorka Izagirre, Mikel Astarloza, Amets Txurruka, Mikel Landa, Ivan Velasco and Romain Sicard. Izagirre is coming off a successful Tour de France and Anton is preparing for the Vuelta.