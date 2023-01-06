Salsa recalls two handlebars due to failure risk; complete bikes affected
Carbon Cowchipper and Cowbell bars can crack at the brake lever clamp
Several hours ago a recall notice was published on Salsa Cycles' Instagram page. The products affected are the carbon Cowchipper and Cowbell bars, and a voluntary recall is in place. Whisky No.9 12F, and Whisky No.9 24F carbon handlebars are also affected.
Given that these bars came as stock on six Salsa complete builds, including the Warroad, Warbird, and Cutthroat, it is advised to check whether you are affected.
QPB, the parent company of Salsa Cycles, technically defines the recall as voluntary, stating: "After receiving reports of some of these handlebars cracking/fracturing where the brake/shift levers are installed, we entered into a Voluntary Recall in cooperation with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada."
However, importantly, as part of the suggested remedy the brand advises riders "stop using these handlebars and bicycles immediately" similar to what Canyon did with the Aeroad in 2021 following a similar handlebar failure.
Riders are then advised to take handlebars and bicycles to a local Salsa retailer, where they will be given the free installation of a replacement carbon handlebar or an alternative aluminium option.
To check if your Salsa handlebar is affected, riders are urged to check their handlebars for the product name, which is printed on the front face next to the stem clamp on the non-drive-side. Customers can find more information at Salsa Cycles.
