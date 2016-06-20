Trending

Sagan regains WorldTour lead

Slovakian back on top with Tinkoff and Spain leading team and nation standings

Peter Sagan lets his bouquet fly after stage 4 at Tour de Suisse.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan is back on top of the UCI WorldTour individual standings following the conclusion of the Tour de Suisse. The Slovakian picked up 14 points to topple Tinkoff teammate Alberto Contador into second place. Tinkoff and Spain continue to lead the team and nation standings respectively.

The world champion has acquired 343 points, seven points ahead of Contador with Richie Porte (BMC) sitting third on 290 points.

Sagan won two stages, setting a new race record, and wore the leader's yellow jersey to help him move above Contador who was fifth in his final Tour de France race, the Criterium du Dauphine.

The biggest mover in the top-ten was Movistar's Jon Izaguirre who jumps 21st from to fifth due his second place at the Tour de Suisse.

Tour de Suisse winner Miguel Lopez enters the 2016 WorldTour standings in 29th place having picked up 109 points in the nine-stage race.  Compatriot Jarlinson Pantano was big mover and shaker with the IAM Cycling rider jumping from 146th to 42nd after his fourth place in Switzerland.

While Tinkoff and Movistar remain top of the team rankings with 890 and 819 points respectively, BMC replace Team Sky in third place.

At the bottom of the 18 teams is Dimension Data on 128 points with IAM Cycling (195 points) the only other team with less than 200 points.

There was no change to the top 12 nations with Spain continuing to lead Colombia, 963 points to 817. France sits third on 749 points. Argentina became the 34th nation to have scored points thanks to Ariel Richeze of Etixx-Quick Step.

The next WorldTour event is the Tour de France with 200 points awarded to the overall winner. The 102 edition of the race starts in Mont Saint-Michel on July 2.

WorldTour standings - June 19

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team343pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team337
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team290
4Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team285
5Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team231
6Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team220
7Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha219
8Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ206
9Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team205
10Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky204
11Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step204
12Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo201
13Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida182
14Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo176
15Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team163
16Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ153
17Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge150
18Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step149
19Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky148
20Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale138
21Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky136
22Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team130
23Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step128
24Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin124
25Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky120
26Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge119
27Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo118
28Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha110
29Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team109
30Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge106

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tinkoff890pts
2Movistar Team819
3BMC Racing Team751
4Team Sky713
5Etixx - Quick Step618
6Orica GreenEdge523
7Team Katusha510
8FDJ434
9Astana Pro Team426
10Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo384
11Lampre - Merida283
12Trek - Segafredo278
13Team Giant - Alpecin243
14Cannondale Pro Cycling Team229
15Lotto Soudal221
16AG2R La Mondiale216
17IAM Cycling195
18Team Dimension Data128

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Spain963pts
2Colombia817
3France749
4Australia647
5Belgium565
6Great Britain503
7Netherlands427
8Italy399
9Switzerland373
10Slovakia343
11Russia294
12Ireland204
13Portugal200
14Poland187
15Norway174
16United States172
17Germany162
18Luxembourg155
19Denmark97
20Czech Republic92
21Slovenia90
22Costa Rica68
23Canada54
24Belarus40
25Latvia20
26South Africa17
27Estonia16
28Argentina15
29Austria12
30New Zealand6
31Kazakhstan6
32Eritrea2
33Sweden2
34Lithuania1

 