Sagan regains WorldTour lead
Slovakian back on top with Tinkoff and Spain leading team and nation standings
Peter Sagan is back on top of the UCI WorldTour individual standings following the conclusion of the Tour de Suisse. The Slovakian picked up 14 points to topple Tinkoff teammate Alberto Contador into second place. Tinkoff and Spain continue to lead the team and nation standings respectively.
The world champion has acquired 343 points, seven points ahead of Contador with Richie Porte (BMC) sitting third on 290 points.
Sagan won two stages, setting a new race record, and wore the leader's yellow jersey to help him move above Contador who was fifth in his final Tour de France race, the Criterium du Dauphine.
The biggest mover in the top-ten was Movistar's Jon Izaguirre who jumps 21st from to fifth due his second place at the Tour de Suisse.
Tour de Suisse winner Miguel Lopez enters the 2016 WorldTour standings in 29th place having picked up 109 points in the nine-stage race. Compatriot Jarlinson Pantano was big mover and shaker with the IAM Cycling rider jumping from 146th to 42nd after his fourth place in Switzerland.
While Tinkoff and Movistar remain top of the team rankings with 890 and 819 points respectively, BMC replace Team Sky in third place.
At the bottom of the 18 teams is Dimension Data on 128 points with IAM Cycling (195 points) the only other team with less than 200 points.
There was no change to the top 12 nations with Spain continuing to lead Colombia, 963 points to 817. France sits third on 749 points. Argentina became the 34th nation to have scored points thanks to Ariel Richeze of Etixx-Quick Step.
The next WorldTour event is the Tour de France with 200 points awarded to the overall winner. The 102 edition of the race starts in Mont Saint-Michel on July 2.
WorldTour standings - June 19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|343
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|337
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|290
|4
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|285
|5
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|231
|6
|Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team
|220
|7
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|219
|8
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|206
|9
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|205
|10
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|204
|11
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|204
|12
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|201
|13
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|182
|14
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|176
|15
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|163
|16
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|153
|17
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge
|150
|18
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|149
|19
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|148
|20
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|138
|21
|Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky
|136
|22
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|130
|23
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|128
|24
|Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin
|124
|25
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|120
|26
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|119
|27
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|118
|28
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|110
|29
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|109
|30
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|106
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tinkoff
|890
|pts
|2
|Movistar Team
|819
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|751
|4
|Team Sky
|713
|5
|Etixx - Quick Step
|618
|6
|Orica GreenEdge
|523
|7
|Team Katusha
|510
|8
|FDJ
|434
|9
|Astana Pro Team
|426
|10
|Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo
|384
|11
|Lampre - Merida
|283
|12
|Trek - Segafredo
|278
|13
|Team Giant - Alpecin
|243
|14
|Cannondale Pro Cycling Team
|229
|15
|Lotto Soudal
|221
|16
|AG2R La Mondiale
|216
|17
|IAM Cycling
|195
|18
|Team Dimension Data
|128
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Spain
|963
|pts
|2
|Colombia
|817
|3
|France
|749
|4
|Australia
|647
|5
|Belgium
|565
|6
|Great Britain
|503
|7
|Netherlands
|427
|8
|Italy
|399
|9
|Switzerland
|373
|10
|Slovakia
|343
|11
|Russia
|294
|12
|Ireland
|204
|13
|Portugal
|200
|14
|Poland
|187
|15
|Norway
|174
|16
|United States
|172
|17
|Germany
|162
|18
|Luxembourg
|155
|19
|Denmark
|97
|20
|Czech Republic
|92
|21
|Slovenia
|90
|22
|Costa Rica
|68
|23
|Canada
|54
|24
|Belarus
|40
|25
|Latvia
|20
|26
|South Africa
|17
|27
|Estonia
|16
|28
|Argentina
|15
|29
|Austria
|12
|30
|New Zealand
|6
|31
|Kazakhstan
|6
|32
|Eritrea
|2
|33
|Sweden
|2
|34
|Lithuania
|1
