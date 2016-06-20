Sagan regains WorldTour lead

Peter Sagan lets his bouquet fly after stage 4 at Tour de Suisse. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan is back on top of the UCI WorldTour individual standings following the conclusion of the Tour de Suisse. The Slovakian picked up 14 points to topple Tinkoff teammate Alberto Contador into second place. Tinkoff and Spain continue to lead the team and nation standings respectively.

The world champion has acquired 343 points, seven points ahead of Contador with Richie Porte (BMC) sitting third on 290 points.

Sagan won two stages, setting a new race record, and wore the leader's yellow jersey to help him move above Contador who was fifth in his final Tour de France race, the Criterium du Dauphine.

The biggest mover in the top-ten was Movistar's Jon Izaguirre who jumps 21st from to fifth due his second place at the Tour de Suisse.

Tour de Suisse winner Miguel Lopez enters the 2016 WorldTour standings in 29th place having picked up 109 points in the nine-stage race. Compatriot Jarlinson Pantano was big mover and shaker with the IAM Cycling rider jumping from 146th to 42nd after his fourth place in Switzerland.

While Tinkoff and Movistar remain top of the team rankings with 890 and 819 points respectively, BMC replace Team Sky in third place.

At the bottom of the 18 teams is Dimension Data on 128 points with IAM Cycling (195 points) the only other team with less than 200 points.

There was no change to the top 12 nations with Spain continuing to lead Colombia, 963 points to 817. France sits third on 749 points. Argentina became the 34th nation to have scored points thanks to Ariel Richeze of Etixx-Quick Step.

The next WorldTour event is the Tour de France with 200 points awarded to the overall winner. The 102 edition of the race starts in Mont Saint-Michel on July 2.

WorldTour standings - June 19

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 343 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 337 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 290 4 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 285 5 Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 231 6 Jon Izaguirre (Spa) Movistar Team 220 7 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 219 8 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 206 9 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 205 10 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 204 11 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 204 12 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 201 13 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 182 14 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 176 15 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 163 16 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 153 17 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 150 18 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 149 19 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 148 20 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 138 21 Christopher Froome (GBr) Team Sky 136 22 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 130 23 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 128 24 Warren Barguil (Fra) Team Giant-Alpecin 124 25 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 120 26 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 119 27 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 118 28 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 110 29 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 109 30 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 106

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tinkoff 890 pts 2 Movistar Team 819 3 BMC Racing Team 751 4 Team Sky 713 5 Etixx - Quick Step 618 6 Orica GreenEdge 523 7 Team Katusha 510 8 FDJ 434 9 Astana Pro Team 426 10 Team Lotto Nl - Jumbo 384 11 Lampre - Merida 283 12 Trek - Segafredo 278 13 Team Giant - Alpecin 243 14 Cannondale Pro Cycling Team 229 15 Lotto Soudal 221 16 AG2R La Mondiale 216 17 IAM Cycling 195 18 Team Dimension Data 128