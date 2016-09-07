Sagan headlines European Championships line-up

Image 1 of 7 Road world champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 7 Anna van der Breggen (Netherlands) shows off her gold medal (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 7 Philippe Gilbert (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 7 Michal Kwiatkowski in red. Image 5 of 7 Fabio Aru leads Vincenzo Nibali for Italy Image 6 of 7 Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 7 UCI president Brian Cookson with vice-president David Lappartient before the road race (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

World Champion Peter Sagan and Olympic gold medallist Anna van der Breggen headline the line up at next week's men's and women's UEC European Championships in Plumelec-Morbihan, France. The championships were initially schedule to be hosted in Nice but were moved due to the attack that took place on Bastille Day and take place September 14-18.

The five day championships will see continental road and time trial titles awarded in junior, U23 and elite categories. The time trials will take place on a course from Josselin to Plumelec, while the road race will take place on a 13.9km course in Plumelec.

"These European Championships are a great innovation with the first Road European Championships for professional riders and during the Olympic year," David Lappartient, President of the Union Européenne de Cyclisme said.

"Everything has not been easy, we have had to deal with some difficulties after the understandable cancellation of the events scheduled in Monaco and Nice. Brittany and Morbihan will host the European Championships on the select circuit in Plumelec, with the famous 'Côte du Cadoudal', whose summit will be the strategic point of this spectacular circuit."

Joining Sagan as confirmed starters for the men's 236.3km race are the 2013, 2013, and 2012 world champions, Michal Kwiatkowski (Poland), Rui Costa (Portugal) and Philippe Gilbert (Belgium) respectively. 2015 Vuelta a Espana champion Fabio Aru will lead the Italian team, while France will be lead by Tony Gallopin and Julian Alaphilippe. There is Great Britain team in the men's race.

Sagan will first race in Canada at the GP de Quebec and GP de Montreal this week before lining up in Brittany hoping for a better result than his DNF at the GP Ouest France-Plouay last month due to illness. Finally, the Spanish team will have Samuel Sanchez and 2015 Baku European Games champion Luis Leon Sanchez as its two leaders.

In the women's field, van der Breggen and Marianne Vos headline the Dutch squad and will be one of the teams to beat. Olympic road medallist Emma Johansson (Sweden) and Elisa Longo Borghini (Italy) will put their Wiggle-High5 alliances to one side with the duo named as starters for the 111.2km race. Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Poland) is also a confirmed starter for the road race.

