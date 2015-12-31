Trek Factory Racing training camp - gallery

Image 1 of 34 Image 2 of 34 Image 3 of 34 Image 4 of 34 Image 5 of 34 Image 6 of 34 Image 7 of 34 Image 8 of 34 Image 9 of 34 Image 10 of 34 Image 11 of 34 Image 12 of 34 Image 13 of 34 Image 14 of 34 Image 15 of 34 Image 16 of 34 Image 17 of 34 Image 18 of 34 Image 19 of 34 Image 20 of 34 Image 21 of 34 Image 22 of 34 Image 23 of 34 Image 24 of 34 Image 25 of 34 Image 26 of 34 Image 27 of 34 Image 28 of 34 Image 29 of 34 Image 30 of 34 Image 31 of 34 Image 32 of 34 Image 33 of 34 Image 34 of 34
The Trek Factory Racing team (to be known as Trek-Segafredo in 2016) was one of the many teams to head to Spain for their final training camp of the year.
Current riders such as Fabian Cancellara, Julian Arredondo and Bauke Mollema joined up with new recruits Peter Stetina and Edward Theuns for the Benidorm camp before heading home for Christmas.
With many riders set to head off to Australia for the Tour Down Under, the camp was the last opportunity for most of the staff and riders to get together before the new season gets under way.
